12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mercury Sys MRCY stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $57.29 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Energys Group ENGS shares rose 4.74% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.

Ten-League International TLIH shares increased by 4.69% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 4.12% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $167.8 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares increased by 3.94% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.

Losers

VirTra VTSI shares decreased by 15.0% to $6.18 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Microvast Holdings MVST shares declined by 13.8% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $940.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Fluence Energy FLNC shares decreased by 11.49% to $8.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares fell 11.42% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

ACV Auctions ACVA shares decreased by 11.02% to $11.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

