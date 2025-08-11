August 11, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Mercury Sys MRCY stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $57.29 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Energys Group ENGS shares rose 4.74% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.
  • Ten-League International TLIH shares increased by 4.69% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 4.12% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $167.8 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares increased by 3.94% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.

Losers

  • VirTra VTSI shares decreased by 15.0% to $6.18 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares declined by 13.8% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $940.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares decreased by 11.49% to $8.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares fell 11.42% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA shares decreased by 11.02% to $11.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

