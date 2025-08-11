12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Mercury Sys MRCY stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $57.29 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Energys Group ENGS shares rose 4.74% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.
- Ten-League International TLIH shares increased by 4.69% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 4.12% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $167.8 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares increased by 3.94% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
Losers
- VirTra VTSI shares decreased by 15.0% to $6.18 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares declined by 13.8% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $940.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fluence Energy FLNC shares decreased by 11.49% to $8.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares fell 11.42% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- ACV Auctions ACVA shares decreased by 11.02% to $11.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ACVAACV Auctions Inc
$11.98-12.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.76
Growth
16.61
Quality
N/A
Value
19.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$2.00-2.17%
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$2.872.50%
FLNCFluence Energy Inc
$8.02-12.7%
MRCYMercury Systems Inc
$58.009.79%
MVSTMicrovast Holdings Inc
$3.2311.8%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$5.052.64%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.3000-1.64%
TLIHTen-League International Holdings Ltd
$0.6181-1.18%
TOMZTOMI Environmental Solutions Inc
$1.052.94%
VTSIVirTra Inc
$6.25-10.7%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.058026.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.