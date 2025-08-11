August 11, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Equillium EQ shares moved upwards by 98.9% to $0.98 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock moved upwards by 64.81% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 40.0% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Kindly MD NAKA shares rose 35.39% to $12.96. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • TuHURA Biosciences HURA shares moved upwards by 29.13% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock moved upwards by 28.96% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

Losers

  • VSee Health VSEE stock declined by 38.6% to $0.81 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Owens & Minor OMI shares declined by 33.45% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $543.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • IO Biotech IOBT stock decreased by 32.88% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million.
  • Humacyte HUMA stock declined by 29.64% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Barinthus Biotherapeutics BRNS stock declined by 16.42% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Jyong Biotech MENS stock fell 13.75% to $39.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

