12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- CEA Industries BNC stock increased by 55.9% to $26.66 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 48.36% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- OneConstruction Group ONEG shares moved upwards by 28.21% to $8.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares rose 21.94% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Nephros NEPH stock moved upwards by 19.97% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 18.86% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 22.4% to $0.31 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC shares fell 13.59% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN shares declined by 12.5% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares declined by 12.06% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock declined by 10.58% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
- The Generation Essentials TGE stock declined by 10.44% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$24.3042.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
65.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.25-11.3%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$2.12-10.2%
NEPHNephros Inc
$4.6820.0%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.594118.1%
ONEGOneConstruction Group Ltd
$8.3028.7%
PNSkycorp Solar Group Ltd
$2.10-12.5%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.3125-21.9%
TGEThe Generation Essentials Group
$3.50-5.91%
TPICTPI Composites Inc
$0.2820-11.9%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.387518.9%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.067647.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.