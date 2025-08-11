August 11, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • CEA Industries BNC stock increased by 55.9% to $26.66 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 48.36% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • OneConstruction Group ONEG shares moved upwards by 28.21% to $8.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares rose 21.94% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Nephros NEPH stock moved upwards by 19.97% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 18.86% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Losers

  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 22.4% to $0.31 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • TPI Composites TPIC shares fell 13.59% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Skycorp Solar Group PN shares declined by 12.5% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG shares declined by 12.06% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock declined by 10.58% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
  • The Generation Essentials TGE stock declined by 10.44% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

