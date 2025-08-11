12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Telos TLS stock moved upwards by 55.7% to $3.71 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

WM Tech MAPS shares rose 28.17% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

MeridianLink MLNK shares rose 24.37% to $19.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Auddia AUUD shares increased by 23.39% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares increased by 22.57% to $63.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 21.28% to $30.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

Thumzup Media TZUP shares declined by 33.9% to $10.22 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.

Monday.Com MNDY shares declined by 26.48% to $182.37. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

C3.ai AI shares decreased by 23.5% to $16.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares declined by 17.33% to $2.1.

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock declined by 11.34% to $29.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 10.91% to $12.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

