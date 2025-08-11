12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Telos TLS stock moved upwards by 55.7% to $3.71 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- WM Tech MAPS shares rose 28.17% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MeridianLink MLNK shares rose 24.37% to $19.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Auddia AUUD shares increased by 23.39% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares increased by 22.57% to $63.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 21.28% to $30.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Thumzup Media TZUP shares declined by 33.9% to $10.22 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.
- Monday.Com MNDY shares declined by 26.48% to $182.37. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- C3.ai AI shares decreased by 23.5% to $16.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares declined by 17.33% to $2.1.
- DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock declined by 11.34% to $29.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 10.91% to $12.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIC3.ai Inc
$17.14-22.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.39
Growth
21.33
Quality
N/A
Value
54.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$2.00-21.3%
AUUDAuddia Inc
$3.2723.4%
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$62.7021.9%
DOCNDigitalOcean Holdings Inc
$29.64-10.3%
FORDForward Industries Inc
$12.54-11.8%
MAPSWM Technology Inc
$1.2129.3%
MLNKMeridianLink Inc
$19.7524.4%
MNDYMonday.Com Ltd
$181.64-26.8%
TLSTelos Corp
$3.6754.0%
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$10.26-33.6%
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$30.0020.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.