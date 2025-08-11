12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Yatra Online YTRA stock rose 19.7% to $1.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 16.57% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock increased by 11.36% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock increased by 10.81% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- NWTN NWTN stock rose 10.43% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.0 million.
Losers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares decreased by 15.9% to $2.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- XWELL XWEL stock fell 8.78% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- BT Brands BTBD stock fell 8.43% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- QVC Group QVCGP shares decreased by 8.15% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $73.3 million.
- 1stdibs.com DIBS stock declined by 8.05% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Jowell Global JWEL shares decreased by 7.41% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
BTBDBT Brands Inc
$1.80-9.55%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.34
Growth
17.32
Quality
N/A
Value
75.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$1.767.32%
DIBS1stdibs.com Inc
$2.55-2.30%
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$0.39788.99%
JWELJowell Global Ltd
$1.80-4.76%
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$1.9611.4%
MPAAMotorcar Parts of America Inc
$11.28-%
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$2.34-15.2%
NWTNNWTN Inc
$1.258.70%
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$5.30-8.15%
XWELXWELL Inc
$1.10-3.51%
YTRAYatra Online Inc
$1.0819.7%
