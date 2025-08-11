12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Yatra Online YTRA stock rose 19.7% to $1.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock rose 19.7% to $1.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 16.57% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 16.57% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock increased by 11.36% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

stock increased by 11.36% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. Chijet Motor Co CJET stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million. Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock increased by 10.81% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 10.81% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. NWTN NWTN stock rose 10.43% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.0 million.

Losers

MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares decreased by 15.9% to $2.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

shares decreased by 15.9% to $2.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million. XWELL XWEL stock fell 8.78% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

stock fell 8.78% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. BT Brands BTBD stock fell 8.43% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

stock fell 8.43% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. QVC Group QVCGP shares decreased by 8.15% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $73.3 million.

shares decreased by 8.15% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $73.3 million. 1stdibs.com DIBS stock declined by 8.05% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock declined by 8.05% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Jowell Global JWEL shares decreased by 7.41% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.