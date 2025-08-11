August 11, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Yatra Online YTRA stock rose 19.7% to $1.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 16.57% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock increased by 11.36% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Chijet Motor Co CJET stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock increased by 10.81% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • NWTN NWTN stock rose 10.43% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.0 million.

Losers

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares decreased by 15.9% to $2.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • XWELL XWEL stock fell 8.78% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • BT Brands BTBD stock fell 8.43% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP shares decreased by 8.15% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $73.3 million.
  • 1stdibs.com DIBS stock declined by 8.05% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares decreased by 7.41% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

