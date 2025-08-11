August 11, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • IO Biotech IOBT stock rose 52.5% to $2.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock increased by 51.49% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares increased by 24.26% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock rose 21.4% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
  • Tilray Brands TLRY shares moved upwards by 18.69% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $712.6 million.
  • LENZ Therapeutics LENZ stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $39.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.1 million.

Losers

  • VSee Health VSEE stock fell 55.3% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Humacyte HUMA shares fell 10.89% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $384.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock fell 10.7% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Exicure XCUR shares fell 9.4% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Owens & Minor OMI stock declined by 8.33% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $543.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Replimune Group REPL stock fell 7.76% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

