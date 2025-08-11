12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 18.69% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $712.6 million. LENZ Therapeutics LENZ stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $39.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.1 million.

Losers

Replimune Group REPL stock fell 7.76% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

