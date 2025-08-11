12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- IO Biotech IOBT stock rose 52.5% to $2.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock increased by 51.49% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares increased by 24.26% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock rose 21.4% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares moved upwards by 18.69% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $712.6 million.
- LENZ Therapeutics LENZ stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $39.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.1 million.
Losers
- VSee Health VSEE stock fell 55.3% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Humacyte HUMA shares fell 10.89% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $384.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock fell 10.7% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Exicure XCUR shares fell 9.4% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Owens & Minor OMI stock declined by 8.33% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $543.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Replimune Group REPL stock fell 7.76% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ENTOEntero Therapeutics Inc
$0.570256.3%
HUMAHumacyte Inc
$2.26-8.87%
IOBTIO Biotech Inc
$3.1372.9%
LENZLENZ Therapeutics Inc
$39.4313.7%
OMIOwens & Minor Inc
$6.55-7.62%
REPLReplimune Group Inc
$4.94-6.62%
SLRXSalarius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.52404.80%
SLXNSilexion Therapeutics Corp
$8.695.59%
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.762917.6%
VSEEVSee Health Inc
$0.6900-47.7%
XCURExicure Inc
$7.03-5.64%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.