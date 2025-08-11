12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Auddia AUUD stock rose 24.5% to $3.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 17.95% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 11.83% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares increased by 11.33% to $57.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

WM Tech MAPS shares increased by 10.47% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares rose 10.36% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.

Losers

Thumzup Media TZUP shares decreased by 33.7% to $10.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million.

C3.ai AI stock declined by 33.13% to $14.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Monday.Com MNDY stock fell 16.99% to $205.91. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Mitek Systems MITK shares declined by 10.42% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 7.72% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock decreased by 6.63% to $30.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

