12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Auddia AUUD stock rose 24.5% to $3.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 17.95% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 11.83% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares increased by 11.33% to $57.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- WM Tech MAPS shares increased by 10.47% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares rose 10.36% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
Losers
- Thumzup Media TZUP shares decreased by 33.7% to $10.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million.
- C3.ai AI stock declined by 33.13% to $14.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Monday.Com MNDY stock fell 16.99% to $205.91. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Mitek Systems MITK shares declined by 10.42% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 7.72% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock decreased by 6.63% to $30.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
