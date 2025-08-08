12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Gain Therapeutics GANX stock increased by 9.4% to $1.62 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
- Clover Health Investments CLOV stock increased by 7.8% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares increased by 7.51% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock rose 7.18% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $133.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- SenesTech SNES stock increased by 5.33% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares declined by 13.0% to $2.35 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
- Ontrak OTRK stock fell 8.67% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- SINTX Technologies SINT shares decreased by 7.59% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- iSpecimen ISPC shares decreased by 6.26% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Assembly Biosciences ASMB shares fell 6.14% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $162.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Orchestra BioMed Hldgs OBIO shares declined by 5.91% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
