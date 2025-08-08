August 8, 2025 5:08 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock increased by 17.0% to $0.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $180.1 million.
  • TPI Composites TPIC stock moved upwards by 6.05% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • AerSale ASLE shares rose 5.32% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • CEA Industries BNC stock rose 5.26% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Losers

  • Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 6.8% to $0.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares declined by 6.4% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 5.61% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • ESGL Holdings ESGL shares fell 5.31% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.
  • Masonglory MSGY stock declined by 5.0% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.5 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO shares fell 4.0% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASLE Logo
ASLEAerSale Corp
$8.7014.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
19.02
Quality
N/A
Value
81.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BNC Logo
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$18.009.16%
CLIK Logo
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$0.3200-13.3%
EHGO Logo
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.6840-2.98%
ESGL Logo
ESGLESGL Holdings Ltd
$2.68-2.55%
MSGY Logo
MSGYMasonglory Ltd
$11.40-0.26%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$5.22-1.14%
OPTT Logo
OPTTOcean Power Technologies Inc
$0.4997-2.02%
RYDE Logo
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.34006.25%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.370228.5%
TPIC Logo
TPICTPI Composites Inc
$0.3443-50.5%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.056735.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved