12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock increased by 17.0% to $0.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $180.1 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC stock moved upwards by 6.05% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- AerSale ASLE shares rose 5.32% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- CEA Industries BNC stock rose 5.26% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
Losers
- Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 6.8% to $0.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares declined by 6.4% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 5.61% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL shares fell 5.31% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.
- Masonglory MSGY stock declined by 5.0% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.5 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO shares fell 4.0% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
