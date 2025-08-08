12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Auddia AUUD shares moved upwards by 40.0% to $3.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares increased by 31.79% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.
- Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 7.84% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- PowerFleet AIOT stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.7 million.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares increased by 4.91% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.
Losers
- CPS Technologies CPSH stock fell 6.1% to $2.68 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares declined by 4.88% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock fell 3.77% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- CompoSecure CMPO shares declined by 3.77% to $16.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Core Scientific CORZ shares declined by 2.64% to $14.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- DatChat DATS stock fell 2.63% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
