12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Auddia AUUD shares moved upwards by 40.0% to $3.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Nano Labs NA shares increased by 31.79% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.

Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 7.84% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

PowerFleet AIOT stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.7 million.

Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares increased by 4.91% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.

Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.

Losers

CPS Technologies CPSH stock fell 6.1% to $2.68 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares declined by 4.88% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

Oblong OBLG stock fell 3.77% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

CompoSecure CMPO shares declined by 3.77% to $16.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Core Scientific CORZ shares declined by 2.64% to $14.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

DatChat DATS stock fell 2.63% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

