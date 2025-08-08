August 8, 2025 1:08 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Ucloudlink Group UCL stock increased by 28.6% to $3.94 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million.
  • Eventbrite EB stock increased by 15.83% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $211.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Globalstar GSAT shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $28.93. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AMC Networks AMCX shares rose 14.16% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Tripadvisor TRIP stock increased by 13.82% to $18.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV shares rose 12.19% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $531.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Trade Desk TTD shares decreased by 36.7% to $55.95 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cheer Holding CHR shares fell 27.44% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • LQR House YHC stock fell 14.01% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Star Fashion Culture STFS shares declined by 13.91% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE stock decreased by 13.7% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI stock declined by 13.35% to $30.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

