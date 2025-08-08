12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- OptimizeRx OPRX stock increased by 39.4% to $17.9 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock moved upwards by 33.24% to $7.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- Astrana Health ASTH shares moved upwards by 30.03% to $27.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $990.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Alector ALEC shares moved upwards by 29.45% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $145.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Varex Imaging VREX shares increased by 25.73% to $9.82. The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kindly MD NAKA shares moved upwards by 24.46% to $9.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- BioVie BIVI stock decreased by 43.3% to $1.65 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock fell 34.4% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares declined by 28.81% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $280.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AVITA Medical RCEL shares declined by 27.14% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock fell 26.19% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Health Catalyst HCAT stock declined by 21.41% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $256.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALECAlector Inc
$1.8929.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.26
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
84.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ASTHAstrana Health Inc
$27.9230.1%
BIVIBioVie Inc
$1.63-44.0%
HCATHealth Catalyst Inc
$2.98-19.4%
HRTXHeron Therapeutics Inc
$1.32-28.0%
HYPDHyperion DeFi Inc
$7.1529.9%
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$1.34-25.3%
NAKAKindly MD Inc
$9.3124.1%
OPRXOptimizeRx Corp
$17.4135.6%
RCELAVITA Medical Inc
$4.00-25.6%
SRTSSensus Healthcare Inc
$3.46-35.3%
VREXVarex Imaging Corp
$9.7524.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.