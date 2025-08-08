12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

OptimizeRx OPRX stock increased by 39.4% to $17.9 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock moved upwards by 33.24% to $7.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.

Astrana Health ASTH shares moved upwards by 30.03% to $27.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $990.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Alector ALEC shares moved upwards by 29.45% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $145.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Varex Imaging VREX shares increased by 25.73% to $9.82. The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Kindly MD NAKA shares moved upwards by 24.46% to $9.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

BioVie BIVI stock decreased by 43.3% to $1.65 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock fell 34.4% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares declined by 28.81% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $280.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

AVITA Medical RCEL shares declined by 27.14% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

iSpecimen ISPC stock fell 26.19% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Health Catalyst HCAT stock declined by 21.41% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $256.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

