12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 45.8% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Nephros NEPH shares increased by 31.66% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- LegalZoom.com LZ shares rose 29.56% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Willdan Group WLDN stock increased by 26.4% to $112.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC stock increased by 15.75% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Haoxin Holdings HXHX stock increased by 11.92% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
Losers
- TPI Composites TPIC stock fell 39.7% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
- JFB Construction JFB shares declined by 20.77% to $8.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.
- Graphjet Technology GTI shares decreased by 19.94% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Manitowoc Co MTW stock decreased by 15.51% to $10.57. The company's market cap stands at $443.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- FTAI Infrastructure FIP stock declined by 14.91% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- The Generation Essentials TGE stock declined by 13.1% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
