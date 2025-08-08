12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 45.8% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 45.8% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Nephros NEPH shares increased by 31.66% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares increased by 31.66% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. LegalZoom.com LZ shares rose 29.56% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 29.56% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Willdan Group WLDN stock increased by 26.4% to $112.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock increased by 26.4% to $112.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. TTEC Holdings TTEC stock increased by 15.75% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock increased by 15.75% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Haoxin Holdings HXHX stock increased by 11.92% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

Losers

TPI Composites TPIC stock fell 39.7% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

stock fell 39.7% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. JFB Construction JFB shares declined by 20.77% to $8.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.

shares declined by 20.77% to $8.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million. Graphjet Technology GTI shares decreased by 19.94% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

shares decreased by 19.94% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. Manitowoc Co MTW stock decreased by 15.51% to $10.57. The company's market cap stands at $443.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 15.51% to $10.57. The company's market cap stands at $443.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. FTAI Infrastructure FIP stock declined by 14.91% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 14.91% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. The Generation Essentials TGE stock declined by 13.1% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.