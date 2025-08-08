12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights GENVR stock moved upwards by 46.6% to $10.25 during Friday's regular session.

stock moved upwards by 46.6% to $10.25 during Friday's regular session. SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 26.77% to $13.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 26.77% to $13.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Banzai International BNZI stock rose 23.85% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

stock rose 23.85% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares moved upwards by 23.24% to $50.88. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

shares moved upwards by 23.24% to $50.88. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. nLight LASR stock moved upwards by 22.1% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 22.1% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. CompoSecure CMPO stock increased by 19.82% to $17.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Vtex VTEX stock decreased by 28.5% to $4.24 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 28.5% to $4.24 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. CPI Card PMTS stock declined by 28.08% to $13.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 28.08% to $13.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Inuvo INUV shares fell 25.8% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 25.8% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Twilio TWLO shares declined by 17.93% to $100.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 17.93% to $100.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Blend Labs BLND stock declined by 15.83% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 15.83% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Expensify EXFY stock declined by 15.73% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.