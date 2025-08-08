August 8, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights GENVR stock moved upwards by 46.6% to $10.25 during Friday's regular session.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 26.77% to $13.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Banzai International BNZI stock rose 23.85% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares moved upwards by 23.24% to $50.88. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • nLight LASR stock moved upwards by 22.1% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CompoSecure CMPO stock increased by 19.82% to $17.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Vtex VTEX stock decreased by 28.5% to $4.24 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CPI Card PMTS stock declined by 28.08% to $13.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Inuvo INUV shares fell 25.8% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Twilio TWLO shares declined by 17.93% to $100.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blend Labs BLND stock declined by 15.83% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Expensify EXFY stock declined by 15.73% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLND Logo
BLNDBlend Labs Inc
$2.98-16.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
63.72
Growth
26.55
Quality
N/A
Value
21.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$51.6625.1%
BNZI Logo
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$3.8224.8%
CMPO Logo
CMPOCompoSecure Inc
$17.2519.8%
EXFY Logo
EXFYExpensify Inc
$1.62-16.5%
GENVR Logo
GENVRGen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights
$10.2546.6%
INUV Logo
INUVInuvo Inc
$4.22-22.6%
LASR Logo
LASRnLight Inc
$25.1823.0%
PMTS Logo
PMTSCPI Card Group Inc
$13.37-28.2%
SOUN Logo
SOUNSoundHound AI Inc
$13.6227.1%
TWLO Logo
TWLOTwilio Inc
$100.44-17.9%
VTEX Logo
VTEXVtex
$4.20-29.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved