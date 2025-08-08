12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares increased by 75.8% to $2.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- RealReal REAL shares rose 27.76% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- 17 Education & Technology YQ shares increased by 16.49% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Expedia Group EXPE stock rose 15.66% to $217.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- GigaCloud Tech GCT stock rose 12.05% to $24.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $843.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock moved upwards by 9.94% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Sweetgreen SG stock declined by 29.0% to $8.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock declined by 21.63% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 16.42% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Under Armour UAA shares decreased by 15.52% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Under Armour UA shares declined by 15.48% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Xponential Fitness XPOF stock decreased by 13.19% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $336.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
