August 8, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • OptimizeRx OPRX stock moved upwards by 24.9% to $16.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Embecta EMBC stock moved upwards by 20.89% to $12.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP stock increased by 18.56% to $81.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Nutriband NTRB stock rose 18.23% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • Owlet OWLT shares increased by 15.23% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AbCellera Biologics ABCL stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • BioVie BIVI shares fell 44.0% to $1.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • AVITA Medical RCEL shares declined by 32.16% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock declined by 28.98% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA shares declined by 26.14% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $881.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT stock fell 23.58% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $256.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • iSpecimen ISPC shares declined by 22.83% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

