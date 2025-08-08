12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- OptimizeRx OPRX stock moved upwards by 24.9% to $16.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Embecta EMBC stock moved upwards by 20.89% to $12.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP stock increased by 18.56% to $81.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Nutriband NTRB stock rose 18.23% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- Owlet OWLT shares increased by 15.23% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AbCellera Biologics ABCL stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- BioVie BIVI shares fell 44.0% to $1.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- AVITA Medical RCEL shares declined by 32.16% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock declined by 28.98% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA shares declined by 26.14% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $881.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Health Catalyst HCAT stock fell 23.58% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $256.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- iSpecimen ISPC shares declined by 22.83% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
