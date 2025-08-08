12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

LegalZoom.com LZ stock rose 26.9% to $10.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock fell 13.6% to $1.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $218.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Capstone Holding CAPS shares decreased by 6.07% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.