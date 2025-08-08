August 8, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • LegalZoom.com LZ stock rose 26.9% to $10.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock increased by 24.79% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Power Solutions Intl PSIX shares increased by 24.16% to $109.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DSS DSS shares rose 17.75% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock rose 14.28% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX stock rose 13.99% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock fell 13.6% to $1.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $218.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock declined by 11.73% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Graphjet Technology GTI stock fell 10.22% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Lichen International LICN stock fell 6.78% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW shares fell 6.21% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Capstone Holding CAPS shares decreased by 6.07% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

