12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TEN Holdings XHLD stock rose 10.5% to $0.36 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- MoneyHero MNY stock rose 8.72% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million.
- Intelligent Group INTJ shares moved upwards by 8.41% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Skillz SKLZ shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $7.17. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Eventbrite EB shares rose 6.33% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Globalstar GSAT shares increased by 5.2% to $26.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Trade Desk TTD stock decreased by 26.5% to $64.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Grindr GRND shares decreased by 15.54% to $15.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pinterest PINS shares declined by 10.14% to $35.2. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- iHeartMedia IHRT stock decreased by 7.41% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.3 million.
- Cheer Holding CHR stock declined by 6.79% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares fell 6.67% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
