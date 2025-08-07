12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Willdan Group WLDN stock increased by 14.5% to $102.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- LegalZoom.com LZ shares increased by 10.87% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Array Technologies ARRY stock rose 8.73% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $874.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares moved upwards by 8.42% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $129.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Stem STEM shares moved upwards by 8.35% to $13.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Click Holdings CLIK stock rose 6.88% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
Losers
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell 14.3% to $1.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Manitowoc Co MTW shares fell 8.08% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- FBS Global FBGL stock fell 7.92% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock fell 7.85% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- NuScale Power SMR shares declined by 3.99% to $42.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- DSS DSS stock fell 3.61% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
