12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Willdan Group WLDN stock increased by 14.5% to $102.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

LegalZoom.com LZ shares increased by 10.87% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Array Technologies ARRY stock rose 8.73% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $874.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

TTEC Holdings TTEC shares moved upwards by 8.42% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $129.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Stem STEM shares moved upwards by 8.35% to $13.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Click Holdings CLIK stock rose 6.88% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Losers

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell 14.3% to $1.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Manitowoc Co MTW shares fell 8.08% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

FBS Global FBGL stock fell 7.92% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

374Water SCWO stock fell 7.85% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

NuScale Power SMR shares declined by 3.99% to $42.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

DSS DSS stock fell 3.61% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

