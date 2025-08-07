12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- nLight LASR stock moved upwards by 23.3% to $25.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $972.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Arlo Technologies ARLO stock increased by 13.57% to $18.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ichor Holdings ICHR stock rose 13.5% to $18.91. The company's market cap stands at $496.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- SoundHound AI SOUN shares increased by 13.43% to $12.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ouster OUST shares rose 12.51% to $25.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Viavi Solutions VIAV stock rose 12.2% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Inuvo INUV stock fell 15.6% to $4.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Twilio TWLO stock decreased by 13.15% to $106.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Vtex VTEX stock fell 12.17% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Blend Labs BLND shares decreased by 11.49% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Backblaze BLZE stock decreased by 7.34% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Rackspace Technology RXT shares declined by 7.08% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARLOArlo Technologies Inc
$19.1118.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.82
Growth
23.20
Quality
N/A
Value
31.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BLNDBlend Labs Inc
$3.15-12.0%
BLZEBackblaze Inc
$6.1915.7%
ICHRIchor Holdings Ltd
$18.8029.1%
INUVInuvo Inc
$4.60-13.0%
LASRnLight Inc
$25.9031.7%
OUSTOuster Inc
$25.2810.1%
RXTRackspace Technology Inc
$1.18-3.27%
SOUNSoundHound AI Inc
$11.738.61%
TWLOTwilio Inc
$104.00-20.1%
VIAVViavi Solutions Inc
$11.4013.6%
VTEXVtex
$5.30-10.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.