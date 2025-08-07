August 7, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • nLight LASR stock moved upwards by 23.3% to $25.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $972.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO stock increased by 13.57% to $18.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ichor Holdings ICHR stock rose 13.5% to $18.91. The company's market cap stands at $496.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares increased by 13.43% to $12.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ouster OUST shares rose 12.51% to $25.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Viavi Solutions VIAV stock rose 12.2% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Inuvo INUV stock fell 15.6% to $4.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Twilio TWLO stock decreased by 13.15% to $106.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Vtex VTEX stock fell 12.17% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Blend Labs BLND shares decreased by 11.49% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Backblaze BLZE stock decreased by 7.34% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Rackspace Technology RXT shares declined by 7.08% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

