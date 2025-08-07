12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares rose 12.51% to $25.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Viavi Solutions VIAV stock rose 12.2% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

stock decreased by 7.34% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Rackspace Technology RXT shares declined by 7.08% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

