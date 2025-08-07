12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock rose 38.9% to $1.92 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares moved upwards by 35.8% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Jumia Technologies JMIA shares rose 30.02% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Duolingo DUOL shares moved upwards by 26.36% to $434.2. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Solid Power SLDP shares moved upwards by 25.51% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock increased by 22.23% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.8 million.
Losers
- Sabre SABR stock declined by 40.4% to $1.79 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Top Win International SORA stock fell 28.81% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.
- Crocs CROX shares decreased by 26.43% to $77.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares declined by 24.79% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI shares fell 22.02% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Solo Brands SBDS shares fell 20.84% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$2.28-23.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
21.47
Quality
N/A
Value
40.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BRLTBrilliant Earth Group Inc
$1.9339.9%
CROXCrocs Inc
$77.52-26.3%
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$430.8425.4%
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$0.4426-26.2%
JMIAJumia Technologies AG
$5.9229.1%
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.637834.6%
MSCStudio City International Holdings Ltd
$5.3022.2%
SABRSabre Corp
$1.78-40.5%
SBDSSolo Brands Inc
$9.50-20.8%
SLDPSolid Power Inc
$4.3326.1%
SORATop Win International Ltd
$3.46-28.7%
