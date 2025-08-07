12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock rose 38.9% to $1.92 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Sabre SABR stock declined by 40.4% to $1.79 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Solo Brands SBDS shares fell 20.84% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.