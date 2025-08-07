12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock increased by 42.9% to $5.56 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

C4 Therapeutics CCCC stock increased by 29.08% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $139.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares rose 25.37% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $327.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Advanced Biomed ADVB stock moved upwards by 24.86% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

KORU Medical Systems KRMD stock rose 18.71% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

US Physical Therapy USPH shares increased by 18.09% to $85.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

XOMA Royalty XOMAP shares declined by 34.6% to $16.71 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

MaxCyte MXCT shares fell 30.64% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $216.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Sana Biotechnology SANA stock fell 27.89% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $958.6 million.

electroCore ECOR stock fell 27.71% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN shares decreased by 23.48% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $205.9 million.

Haemonetics HAE stock decreased by 23.44% to $58.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

