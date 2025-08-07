12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares increased by 34.6% to $1.57 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Smart Powerr CREG stock moved upwards by 31.57% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Sunrun RUN shares rose 27.83% to $11.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AerSale ASLE shares increased by 22.07% to $7.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Deluxe DLX shares rose 20.71% to $19.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blue Bird BLBD shares rose 19.07% to $52.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Redwire RDW stock fell 30.3% to $9.55 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 20.69% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Astronics ATRO shares fell 20.45% to $28.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Symbotic SYM shares decreased by 15.25% to $53.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ultralife ULBI shares declined by 14.83% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN stock fell 12.88% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.
