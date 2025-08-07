12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares increased by 34.6% to $1.57 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Redwire RDW stock fell 30.3% to $9.55 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Ultralife ULBI shares declined by 14.83% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Skycorp Solar Group PN stock fell 12.88% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.

