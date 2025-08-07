12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SkyWater Technology SKYT shares rose 41.4% to $12.54 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 29.84% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR stock rose 28.39% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million.
- Backblaze BLZE shares increased by 20.18% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $293.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Ichor Holdings ICHR shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $16.76. The company's market cap stands at $496.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Amtech Systems ASYS shares increased by 14.5% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Clearfield CLFD stock decreased by 27.0% to $32.23 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $610.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TSS TSSI stock decreased by 25.78% to $21.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fortinet FTNT stock fell 24.89% to $72.55. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock declined by 16.31% to $27.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Himax Techs HIMX stock fell 15.47% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Auddia AUUD stock decreased by 11.9% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASYSAmtech Systems Inc
$5.1314.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.47
Growth
8.59
Quality
N/A
Value
79.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AUUDAuddia Inc
$2.57-11.4%
BLZEBackblaze Inc
$6.4119.8%
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.435530.6%
CLFDClearfield Inc
$32.54-26.3%
FTNTFortinet Inc
$72.48-24.9%
HIMXHimax Technologies Inc
$7.29-15.6%
ICHRIchor Holdings Ltd
$16.7515.0%
LAWRRobot Consulting Co Ltd
$1.60-%
RAMPLiveRamp Holdings Inc
$26.81-17.7%
SKYTSkyWater Technology Inc
$11.1725.9%
TSSITSS Inc
$21.43-25.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.