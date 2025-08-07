12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SkyWater Technology SKYT shares rose 41.4% to $12.54 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 29.84% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

Robot Consulting Co LAWR stock rose 28.39% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million.

Backblaze BLZE shares increased by 20.18% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $293.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Ichor Holdings ICHR shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $16.76. The company's market cap stands at $496.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Amtech Systems ASYS shares increased by 14.5% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Clearfield CLFD stock decreased by 27.0% to $32.23 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $610.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

TSS TSSI stock decreased by 25.78% to $21.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Fortinet FTNT stock fell 24.89% to $72.55. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock declined by 16.31% to $27.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Himax Techs HIMX stock fell 15.47% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Auddia AUUD stock decreased by 11.9% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.