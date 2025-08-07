12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Duolingo DUOL stock increased by 26.6% to $435.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

GEN Restaurant Group GENK shares declined by 21.0% to $3.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 14.04% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $584.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Traeger COOK stock declined by 13.53% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $222.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.