12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Duolingo DUOL stock increased by 26.6% to $435.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hanesbrands HBI stock increased by 19.66% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Dutch Bros BROS shares increased by 19.62% to $69.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Groupon GRPN shares moved upwards by 19.49% to $36.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares rose 18.84% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Interactive Strength TRNR shares moved upwards by 14.35% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
Losers
- GEN Restaurant Group GENK shares declined by 21.0% to $3.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sabre SABR shares fell 17.0% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares declined by 15.66% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
- Crocs CROX stock decreased by 15.35% to $89.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Krispy Kreme DNUT stock fell 14.04% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $584.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Traeger COOK stock declined by 13.53% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $222.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BRLTBrilliant Earth Group Inc
$1.6217.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.89
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
82.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BROSDutch Bros Inc
$69.3320.0%
COOKTraeger Inc
$1.47-13.5%
CROXCrocs Inc
$87.10-17.1%
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$3.07-10.2%
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$427.9724.6%
GENKGEN Restaurant Group Inc
$3.28-21.0%
GRPNGroupon Inc
$36.6919.6%
HBIHanesbrands Inc
$4.9017.5%
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.85-6.57%
SABRSabre Corp
$2.81-6.33%
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$4.09-0.48%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.