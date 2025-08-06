12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Dutch Bros BROS stock rose 15.4% to $66.71 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Pursuit Attractions PRSU stock moved upwards by 13.14% to $34.0. The company's market cap stands at $818.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Duolingo DUOL shares rose 12.48% to $386.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Groupon GRPN stock moved upwards by 12.46% to $34.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG stock moved upwards by 8.64% to $9.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Potbelly PBPB stock increased by 8.16% to $12.45. The company's market cap stands at $332.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- GEN Restaurant Group GENK stock decreased by 20.7% to $3.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Traeger COOK stock fell 20.59% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares fell 13.64% to $1.71.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock decreased by 13.16% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.
- Jack In The Box JACK stock decreased by 8.88% to $17.25. The company's market cap stands at $368.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Airbnb ABNB shares fell 7.82% to $120.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
