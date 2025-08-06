August 6, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Sprout Social SPT shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $18.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $944.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Cerence CRNC shares increased by 11.56% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Information Services Gr III shares rose 10.28% to $4.67. The company's market cap stands at $204.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • MKS MKSI stock increased by 8.23% to $97.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Fastly FSLY shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $923.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Everspin Technologies MRAM shares rose 7.28% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Fortinet FTNT stock decreased by 15.1% to $82.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • TSS TSSI stock fell 14.83% to $24.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $724.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Alpha & Omega AOSL shares declined by 7.57% to $24.22. The company's market cap stands at $775.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Power Integrations POWI stock fell 7.35% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 6.17% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock declined by 5.0% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

