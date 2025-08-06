12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares rose 78.2% to $2.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.

shares rose 78.2% to $2.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million. Sify Technologies SIFY stock rose 25.68% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

stock rose 25.68% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. Angi ANGI stock increased by 16.02% to $18.17. The company's market cap stands at $751.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock increased by 16.02% to $18.17. The company's market cap stands at $751.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. New York Times NYT shares moved upwards by 14.03% to $61.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 14.03% to $61.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. TrueCar TRUE stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. 36KR Holdings KRKR shares rose 13.0% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Losers

trivago TRVG shares declined by 27.8% to $3.5 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $338.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 27.8% to $3.5 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $338.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. GIBO Holdings GIBO stock decreased by 26.86% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.

stock decreased by 26.86% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million. LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares fell 25.56% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $547.4 million.

shares fell 25.56% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $547.4 million. Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock decreased by 22.69% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 22.69% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Snap SNAP stock fell 17.92% to $7.71. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 17.92% to $7.71. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares decreased by 15.48% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

