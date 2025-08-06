12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Myriad Genetics MYGN shares increased by 41.9% to $5.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $356.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Claritev CTEV stock rose 30.28% to $51.49. The company's market cap stands at $649.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ainos AIMD stock moved upwards by 29.13% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- CryoPort CYRX shares rose 28.85% to $8.69. The company's market cap stands at $336.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BiomX PHGE stock rose 28.66% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Hinge Health HNGE stock rose 24.53% to $60.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Fractyl Health GUTS shares declined by 47.0% to $0.99 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million.
- LifeMD LFMD shares fell 45.36% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evolus EOLS shares fell 33.11% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $574.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lantheus Holdings LNTH shares decreased by 30.47% to $50.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BioVie BIVI stock fell 24.2% to $3.76. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Personalis PSNL shares declined by 23.05% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $477.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
