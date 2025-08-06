August 6, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Angi ANGI shares rose 14.9% to $18.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock rose 10.28% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • MoneyHero MNY shares increased by 8.6% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.3 million.
  • ViewBix VBIX stock moved upwards by 7.79% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • Match Group MTCH stock rose 6.72% to $36.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CuriosityStream CURI stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Snap SNAP stock fell 18.4% to $7.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • trivago TRVG shares declined by 17.65% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock fell 12.61% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH shares declined by 12.18% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares fell 11.12% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $547.4 million.
  • HWH International HWH shares fell 6.94% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

