12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Angi ANGI shares rose 14.9% to $18.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock rose 10.28% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MoneyHero MNY shares increased by 8.6% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.3 million.
- ViewBix VBIX stock moved upwards by 7.79% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- Match Group MTCH stock rose 6.72% to $36.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Snap SNAP stock fell 18.4% to $7.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- trivago TRVG shares declined by 17.65% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock fell 12.61% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Brag House Holdings TBH shares declined by 12.18% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares fell 11.12% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $547.4 million.
- HWH International HWH shares fell 6.94% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
