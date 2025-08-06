12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Angi ANGI shares rose 14.9% to $18.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Snap SNAP stock fell 18.4% to $7.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares fell 11.12% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $547.4 million. HWH International HWH shares fell 6.94% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

