12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Hinge Health HNGE stock rose 14.43% to $55.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares declined by 14.41% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.