12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • BiomX PHGE shares increased by 42.7% to $0.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Myriad Genetics MYGN stock rose 33.33% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $356.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CryoPort CYRX stock rose 18.99% to $8.02. The company's market cap stands at $336.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ainos AIMD stock increased by 15.21% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Geron GERN shares rose 14.99% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Hinge Health HNGE stock rose 14.43% to $55.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • LifeMD LFMD stock fell 28.2% to $8.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $538.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evolus EOLS stock declined by 26.04% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Fractyl Health GUTS shares fell 25.67% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
  • Personalis PSNL stock fell 23.99% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $477.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lantheus Holdings LNTH shares fell 18.75% to $59.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares declined by 14.41% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

