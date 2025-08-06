12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Astera Labs ALAB shares rose 20.0% to $162.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- RingCentral RNG stock increased by 15.36% to $27.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Porch Group PRCH shares rose 13.98% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Arista Networks ANET stock moved upwards by 11.97% to $132.26. The company's market cap stands at $148.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock rose 11.84% to $17.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Klaviyo KVYO stock moved upwards by 10.74% to $34.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- NextTrip NTRP shares declined by 20.6% to $2.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Super Micro Computer SMCI shares fell 17.35% to $47.37. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Digital Turbine APPS stock declined by 15.08% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $587.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Arteris AIP stock fell 14.98% to $11.07. The company's market cap stands at $545.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hackett Group HCKT shares declined by 14.4% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ACM Research ACMR stock decreased by 9.92% to $26.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
