12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Champion Homes SKY shares rose 14.8% to $76.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Cricut CRCT stock rose 10.92% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $999.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Superior Group of Cos SGC shares moved upwards by 9.08% to $10.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Xcel Brands XELB shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Stride LRN stock increased by 7.82% to $138.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG stock rose 7.33% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- ATA Creativity Global AACG shares fell 9.2% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
- Lucid Group LCID stock fell 8.42% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Naas Technology NAAS shares decreased by 7.47% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Accel Entertainment ACEL shares fell 6.3% to $11.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Jiade JDZG stock declined by 5.58% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares declined by 5.43% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AACGATA Creativity Global
$1.29-12.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.83
Growth
15.45
Quality
N/A
Value
31.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ACELAccel Entertainment Inc
$11.61-5.76%
CRCTCricut Inc
$5.2611.4%
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.23011.90%
JDZGJiade Ltd
$2.20-5.98%
LCIDLucid Group Inc
$2.24-7.05%
LRNStride Inc
$137.005.13%
MODGTopgolf Callaway Brands Corp
$8.994.78%
NAASNaas Technology Inc
$2.51-21.1%
SGCSuperior Group Of Companies Inc
$10.456.74%
SKYChampion Homes Inc
$73.0011.5%
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.203.45%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.