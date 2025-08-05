12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Champion Homes SKY shares rose 14.8% to $76.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Cricut CRCT stock rose 10.92% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $999.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Superior Group of Cos SGC shares moved upwards by 9.08% to $10.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Xcel Brands XELB shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Stride LRN stock increased by 7.82% to $138.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG stock rose 7.33% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

ATA Creativity Global AACG shares fell 9.2% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.

Lucid Group LCID stock fell 8.42% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Naas Technology NAAS shares decreased by 7.47% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.

Accel Entertainment ACEL shares fell 6.3% to $11.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Jiade JDZG stock declined by 5.58% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.