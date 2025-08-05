12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

BiomX PHGE shares moved upwards by 40.1% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 40.1% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. Myriad Genetics MYGN shares rose 38.5% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares rose 38.5% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Ontrak OTRK shares increased by 21.16% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

shares increased by 21.16% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock rose 8.14% to $11.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock rose 8.14% to $11.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Modular Medical MODD stock rose 8.12% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

stock rose 8.12% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million. QuidelOrtho QDEL stock increased by 7.68% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

LifeMD LFMD stock fell 30.5% to $8.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $561.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 30.5% to $8.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $561.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Evolus EOLS stock declined by 27.17% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $587.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 27.17% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $587.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Personalis PSNL shares declined by 21.71% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $471.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 21.71% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $471.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Fractyl Health GUTS stock decreased by 18.19% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.

stock decreased by 18.19% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock decreased by 17.73% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock decreased by 17.73% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock declined by 14.1% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.