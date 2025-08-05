12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- BiomX PHGE shares moved upwards by 40.1% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Myriad Genetics MYGN shares rose 38.5% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ontrak OTRK shares increased by 21.16% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock rose 8.14% to $11.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Modular Medical MODD stock rose 8.12% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- QuidelOrtho QDEL stock increased by 7.68% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- LifeMD LFMD stock fell 30.5% to $8.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $561.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Evolus EOLS stock declined by 27.17% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $587.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Personalis PSNL shares declined by 21.71% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $471.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fractyl Health GUTS stock decreased by 18.19% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock decreased by 17.73% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock declined by 14.1% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADPTAdaptive Biotechnologies Corp
$11.959.53%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.13
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
15.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CYCNCyclerion Therapeutics Inc
$2.32-16.7%
DAWNDay One Biopharmaceuticals Inc
$6.15-8.69%
EOLSEvolus Inc
$6.51-28.5%
GUTSFractyl Health Inc
$1.52-18.3%
LFMDLifeMD Inc
$8.10-34.4%
MODDModular Medical Inc
$0.77504.87%
MYGNMyriad Genetics Inc
$5.1128.4%
OTRKOntrak Inc
$0.441360.1%
PHGEBiomX Inc
$0.608440.8%
PSNLPersonalis Inc
$4.44-20.3%
QDELQuidelOrtho Corp
$25.053.90%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.