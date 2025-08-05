12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Arista Networks ANET stock rose 13.9% to $134.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Klaviyo KVYO stock rose 10.71% to $33.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

RingCentral RNG shares rose 10.07% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock increased by 9.41% to $74.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Qualys QLYS shares increased by 8.48% to $141.69. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Astera Labs ALAB stock increased by 8.21% to $146.71. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Super Micro Computer SMCI stock declined by 13.5% to $49.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Hackett Group HCKT shares decreased by 12.43% to $19.95. The company's market cap stands at $643.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Arteris AIP shares decreased by 7.84% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $396.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

BeLive Holdings BLIV shares fell 7.14% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Acorn Energy ACFN stock decreased by 7.13% to $25.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.

8x8 EGHT shares fell 6.29% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

