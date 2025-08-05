11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares rose 22.4% to $2.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- HWH International HWH shares increased by 19.6% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Sound Group SOGP shares rose 13.3% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Able View Global ABLV stock increased by 13.23% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- Gray Media GTN stock rose 12.86% to $12.02.
- Vimeo VMEO stock increased by 10.86% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH stock declined by 14.5% to $3.83 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.2 million.
- IAC IAC stock fell 13.9% to $34.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Smart Digital Group SDM shares decreased by 13.5% to $17.3. The company's market cap stands at $534.5 million.
- Snail SNAL stock decreased by 12.04% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
- ZoomInfo Technologies GTM shares fell 11.93% to $9.38. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
