August 5, 2025 1:06 PM

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • SolarMax Technology SMXT stock moved upwards by 80.4% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
  • Xometry XMTR stock moved upwards by 48.69% to $46.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Ameresco AMRC stock increased by 42.03% to $23.72. The company's market cap stands at $878.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Helios Technologies HLIO shares increased by 25.96% to $46.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • JFB Construction JFB shares increased by 22.97% to $10.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
  • Earlyworks Co ELWS shares moved upwards by 19.92% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

Losers

  • Atkore ATKR stock decreased by 24.2% to $58.01 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • SES AI SES stock fell 24.01% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $502.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 18.47% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Alight ALIT stock declined by 18.23% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Voyager Technologies VOYG shares decreased by 17.54% to $33.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lichen International LICN stock decreased by 17.47% to $4.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

instagramlinkedinyoutube

