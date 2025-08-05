12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SolarMax Technology SMXT stock moved upwards by 80.4% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.

Xometry XMTR stock moved upwards by 48.69% to $46.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Ameresco AMRC stock increased by 42.03% to $23.72. The company's market cap stands at $878.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Helios Technologies HLIO shares increased by 25.96% to $46.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

JFB Construction JFB shares increased by 22.97% to $10.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.

Earlyworks Co ELWS shares moved upwards by 19.92% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

Losers

Atkore ATKR stock decreased by 24.2% to $58.01 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

SES AI SES stock fell 24.01% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $502.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 18.47% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Alight ALIT stock declined by 18.23% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Voyager Technologies VOYG shares decreased by 17.54% to $33.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Lichen International LICN stock decreased by 17.47% to $4.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.