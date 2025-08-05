12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Birks Group BGI stock rose 34.9% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- EVgo EVGO shares increased by 12.46% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares increased by 10.72% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares rose 10.05% to $10.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ThredUp TDUP shares rose 10.02% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- NWTN NWTN shares moved upwards by 8.86% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $362.3 million.
Losers
- ZSPACE ZSPC shares decreased by 12.8% to $2.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock declined by 12.49% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- BT Brands BTBD stock decreased by 12.01% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- MercadoLibre MELI shares declined by 7.3% to $2221.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock decreased by 7.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares decreased by 6.49% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $138.7 million.
