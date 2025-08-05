12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Birks Group BGI stock rose 34.9% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

stock rose 34.9% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. EVgo EVGO shares increased by 12.46% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 12.46% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares increased by 10.72% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

shares increased by 10.72% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares rose 10.05% to $10.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares rose 10.05% to $10.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. ThredUp TDUP shares rose 10.02% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 10.02% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. NWTN NWTN shares moved upwards by 8.86% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $362.3 million.

Losers

ZSPACE ZSPC shares decreased by 12.8% to $2.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.

shares decreased by 12.8% to $2.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million. Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock declined by 12.49% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

stock declined by 12.49% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. BT Brands BTBD stock decreased by 12.01% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

stock decreased by 12.01% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million. MercadoLibre MELI shares declined by 7.3% to $2221.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 7.3% to $2221.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Naas Technology NAAS stock decreased by 7.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.

stock decreased by 7.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million. 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares decreased by 6.49% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $138.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.