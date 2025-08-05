12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SolarMax Technology SMXT stock increased by 65.6% to $1.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

Losers

Enviri NVRI stock fell 15.3% to $7.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $692.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 10.6% to $57.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares fell 9.88% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

