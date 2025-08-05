12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SolarMax Technology SMXT stock increased by 65.6% to $1.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Ameresco AMRC stock rose 19.46% to $19.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $878.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Primoris Services PRIM stock rose 18.16% to $110.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Helios Technologies HLIO shares increased by 15.52% to $42.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BWX Technologies BWXT shares increased by 14.16% to $176.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares increased by 13.98% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
Losers
- Enviri NVRI stock fell 15.3% to $7.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $692.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SES AI SES shares declined by 13.87% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $502.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 12.41% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH shares fell 11.04% to $22.01. The company's market cap stands at $197.4 million.
- Trex Co TREX shares fell 10.6% to $57.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares fell 9.88% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
