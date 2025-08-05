12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Arteris AIP stock moved upwards by 60.5% to $15.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Auddia AUUD stock rose 27.85% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA shares increased by 13.37% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- BitFuFu FUFU shares increased by 11.74% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.1 million.
- Axcelis Technologies ACLS stock rose 10.75% to $78.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares moved upwards by 8.84% to $29.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Ichor Holdings ICHR stock declined by 25.7% to $14.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $687.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares fell 16.9% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gartner IT stock decreased by 13.88% to $290.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock fell 11.73% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares fell 10.06% to $33.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares fell 9.71% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
ACLSAxcelis Technologies Inc
$79.0011.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.77
Growth
88.53
Quality
85.16
Value
76.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AIPArteris Inc
$15.0959.7%
AUUDAuddia Inc
$6.6940.8%
DOCNDigitalOcean Holdings Inc
$29.208.11%
FUFUBitFuFu Inc
$3.34-4.30%
ICHRIchor Holdings Ltd
$15.24-24.3%
ITGartner Inc
$292.01-13.3%
KDKyndryl Holdings Inc
$33.06-9.92%
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$6.63-17.6%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.45202.49%
SEMRSEMrush Holdings Inc
$8.11-11.9%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.21-9.63%
