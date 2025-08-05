12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Arteris AIP stock moved upwards by 60.5% to $15.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Auddia AUUD stock rose 27.85% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

PicoCELA PCLA shares increased by 13.37% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

BitFuFu FUFU shares increased by 11.74% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.1 million.

Axcelis Technologies ACLS stock rose 10.75% to $78.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares moved upwards by 8.84% to $29.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Ichor Holdings ICHR stock declined by 25.7% to $14.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $687.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares fell 16.9% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Gartner IT stock decreased by 13.88% to $290.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock fell 11.73% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares fell 10.06% to $33.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares fell 9.71% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.