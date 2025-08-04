12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ameresco AMRC shares increased by 16.8% to $19.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Primoris Services PRIM stock moved upwards by 14.02% to $106.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- FreightCar America RAIL shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $11.22. The company's market cap stands at $187.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Helios Technologies HLIO stock increased by 8.82% to $39.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BWX Technologies BWXT stock moved upwards by 8.42% to $167.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 5.96% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
Losers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock fell 10.8% to $0.07 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- SOS SOS stock decreased by 8.79% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- ADS-TEC Energy ADSE stock declined by 7.96% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $669.0 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG stock fell 7.86% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- SES AI SES stock decreased by 5.84% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $443.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Air Lease AL stock decreased by 5.26% to $52.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
ADSEADS-TEC Energy PLC
$10.30-15.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.31
Growth
2.96
Quality
N/A
Value
21.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ALAir Lease Corp
$52.55-3.31%
AMRCAmeresco Inc
$19.4422.5%
BWXTBWX Technologies Inc
$171.9915.0%
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.29-5.84%
HLIOHelios Technologies Inc
$39.9512.8%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$5.122.16%
PRIMPrimoris Services Corp
$106.5016.9%
RAILFreightCar America Inc
$11.1313.6%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$0.0639-23.9%
SESSES AI Corp
$1.264.13%
SOSSOS Ltd
$2.490.82%
