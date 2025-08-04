12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Arteris AIP stock increased by 23.3% to $11.65 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.8 million.
- MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 5.81% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock rose 5.61% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.7 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock rose 4.16% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Palantir Technologies PLTR stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $167.19. The company's market cap stands at $364.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Ichor Holdings ICHR stock fell 20.1% to $16.09 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $661.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SEMrush Hldgs SEMR shares declined by 14.23% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares decreased by 13.79% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares declined by 10.22% to $32.95. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Verb Technology Co VERB shares fell 6.96% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT stock fell 4.28% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
