12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BT Brands BTBD stock moved upwards by 123.8% to $3.67 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG shares rose 25.0% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- Happy City Holdings HCHL stock increased by 21.6% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- Faraday Future FFAI shares rose 20.64% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.1 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares rose 19.96% to $12.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Park Ha Biological Tech PHH shares increased by 19.53% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
Losers
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock fell 34.6% to $0.33 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares decreased by 29.49% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares declined by 19.14% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock declined by 17.26% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Ark Restaurants ARKR stock declined by 16.59% to $6.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Linkage Global LGCB stock fell 9.43% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
