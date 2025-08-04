12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Steelcase SCS shares moved upwards by 66.2% to $16.93 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares moved upwards by 50.18% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock increased by 24.57% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $306.2 million.
- Joby Aviation JOBY stock rose 20.36% to $20.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 19.01% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Amprius Technologies AMPX shares moved upwards by 18.24% to $7.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.6 million.
Losers
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares fell 29.8% to $0.97 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- EuroDry EDRY shares declined by 18.15% to $8.84. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 12.62% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 10.98% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock decreased by 10.27% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- Decent Holding DXST stock fell 9.79% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
