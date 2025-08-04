12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Verb Technology Co VERB shares moved upwards by 146.5% to $23.44 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

CommScope Holding Co COMM shares rose 91.52% to $14.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 36.38% to $17.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Viasat VSAT stock increased by 23.85% to $20.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Ondas Holdings ONDS shares rose 19.54% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.0 million.

Optical Cable OCC shares rose 15.5% to $5.47. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

Losers

Figma FIG stock declined by 22.5% to $94.61 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 billion.

VerifyMe VRME shares declined by 14.48% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

AEye LIDR stock declined by 12.16% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

ON Semiconductor ON stock declined by 11.74% to $50.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

SemiLEDs LEDS shares declined by 10.25% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

RF Industries RFIL shares decreased by 10.07% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.