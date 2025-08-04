12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

CommScope Holding Co COMM shares rose 74.9% to $13.63 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Verb Technology Co VERB shares moved upwards by 34.91% to $12.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Zepp Health ZEPP stock rose 21.23% to $15.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

ClearOne CLRO stock rose 13.37% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Lantronix LTRX stock increased by 10.5% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $114.3 million.

NOVONIX NVX stock increased by 10.25% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $186.4 million.

Losers

VerifyMe VRME shares declined by 9.1% to $1.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

ON Semiconductor ON stock fell 7.59% to $52.51. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Universal Safety Products UUU shares decreased by 6.42% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

Hitek Global HKIT shares fell 6.29% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

UTime WTO stock declined by 5.67% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.

Pros Holdings PRO shares declined by 5.18% to $14.12. The company's market cap stands at $711.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

