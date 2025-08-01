12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ATA Creativity Global AACG shares rose 46.3% to $1.58 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.

Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares moved upwards by 15.99% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

REE Automotive REE stock moved upwards by 7.76% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Denny's DENN shares rose 5.65% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.6 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG stock moved upwards by 5.27% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.

Losers

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares fell 17.3% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock fell 5.91% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

Fitell FTEL shares declined by 5.2% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Lazydays Holdings GORV shares decreased by 4.9% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.

JX Luxventure Group JXG stock decreased by 3.96% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock decreased by 3.94% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

