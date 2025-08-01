12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 16.46% to $6.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock moved upwards by 14.95% to $19.75. The company's market cap stands at $530.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

stock declined by 11.11% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

