12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares increased by 35.9% to $1.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares increased by 30.66% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $208.4 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock rose 24.94% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock moved upwards by 17.96% to $9.31. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares moved upwards by 16.46% to $6.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock moved upwards by 14.95% to $19.75. The company's market cap stands at $530.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Ontrak OTRK shares fell 16.9% to $0.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Zynex ZYXI shares decreased by 12.11% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CalciMedica CALC shares decreased by 11.92% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL shares decreased by 11.2% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- NexGel NXGL stock declined by 11.11% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Avantor AVTR stock fell 10.72% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
