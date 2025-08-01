12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock rose 34.3% to $0.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock moved upwards by 31.11% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- VCI Global VCIG stock rose 12.76% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC shares rose 9.93% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares rose 8.52% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Interface TILE shares moved upwards by 8.24% to $22.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 34.6% to $0.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG stock decreased by 19.4% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Fluor FLR shares fell 16.97% to $47.14. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Graphjet Technology GTI stock decreased by 14.39% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Enovix ENVX shares decreased by 13.96% to $11.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Innodata INOD stock decreased by 13.47% to $47.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.30-21.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.02
Growth
22.25
Quality
N/A
Value
7.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ENVXEnovix Corp
$11.49-14.3%
FLRFluor Corp
$47.40-16.5%
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.1210-15.1%
INODInnodata Inc
$47.63-13.2%
MWYNMarwynn Holdings Inc
$1.1527.8%
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd
$1.669.93%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$0.077129.8%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.3650-35.9%
TILEInterface Inc
$22.559.36%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.4022-2.90%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$1.039.57%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.