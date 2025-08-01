12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock rose 34.3% to $0.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock moved upwards by 31.11% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

VCI Global VCIG stock rose 12.76% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Primech Holdings PMEC shares rose 9.93% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.

Urban-gro UGRO shares rose 8.52% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Interface TILE shares moved upwards by 8.24% to $22.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 34.6% to $0.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Smart Powerr CREG stock decreased by 19.4% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Fluor FLR shares fell 16.97% to $47.14. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Graphjet Technology GTI stock decreased by 14.39% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

Enovis ENVX shares decreased by 13.96% to $11.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Innodata INOD stock decreased by 13.47% to $47.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

