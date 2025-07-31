12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares rose 13.7% to $27.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock rose 10.5% to $189.95. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Floor & Decor Hldgs FND shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $82.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Upbound Group UPBD stock increased by 6.61% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock moved upwards by 5.84% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.84% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. Perdoceo Education PRDO shares rose 5.39% to $30.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Columbia Sportswear COLM stock decreased by 9.7% to $51.11 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Newegg Commerce NEGG shares decreased by 8.61% to $58.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.9 million.

TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares fell 5.15% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock declined by 4.72% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares declined by 4.51% to $15.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.0 million.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock decreased by 4.09% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

